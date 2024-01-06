Inter seal 'winter champs' title in dramatic style

6 January 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Inter Milan beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-1 in dramatic style at San Siro on Saturday to seal the symbolic 'winter champions' title that goes to the team at the top of Serie A at the season's half-way mark,Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez put Inter in front in the first half but Frenchman Thomas Henry equalized for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Substitute Davide Frattesi put away a loose ball after a parried shot to put the Milanese giants ahead again in the third minute of stoppage time.

But that was not the end of the excitement.

Verona's Darko Lazovic was sent off for dissent after the referee failed to disallow the goal for a foul in the build-up.

Then the hosts were awarded a penalty, but Henry thumped it against the post.

Inter have 48 points from 19 games, five points more than second-placed Juventus, who visit bottom side Salernitana on Sunday.

Verona are third from bottom with 14 points.

---

