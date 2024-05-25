Delegation from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry visits Kazakhstan

25 May 2024 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the Bilateral Military Cooperation Program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a group of servicemen of the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry visited Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the daily activities of the Kazakh military police, the organization of the cynological service, material and technical equipment and training program, as well as the military equipment in the armament, and watched the demonstration exercise of the units at the Training Center of Military Police Specialists.

At the meeting held with the participation of representatives of the military police of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, detailed views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest.

The delegation of the Defense Ministry also visited the State Museum of Military History, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other historical monuments.

