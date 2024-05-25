President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Vietnam

25 May 2024 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam To Lam on the occasion of his election as president, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam have good traditions. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of these relations, which are built on solid foundations.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to further expand Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations for the benefit of our friendly peoples, and to successfully continue our cooperation based on mutual respect and support, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your upcoming presidential activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Vietnam.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz