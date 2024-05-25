Azerbaijan, Moldova sign agreement on cooperation

25 May 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Vilayat Eyvazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs met Friday with a delegation led by Adrian Efros, Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Minister Vilayat Eyvazov hailed the strengthening of relations and mutual contacts between Moldova and Azerbaijan. He stressed that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs attaches great importance to evolving relations with the law enforcement agencies of Moldova, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Praising the long-standing close and working relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov expressed his confidence that such meetings would contribute to further developing relations and bolstering cooperation.

Emphasizing that the fight against illicit drug trafficking, international terrorism, human trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime, which are the main types of transnational organized crime, remain in the spotlight, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the possibility of effectively combatting them only through joint efforts.

Moldovan Minister Adrian Efros said he hoped that the visit would provide a new impetus to further enhancing of cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the two countries.

Minister Adrian Efros expressed their interest in benefiting from Azerbaijan’s experience in tackling crime and ensuring public order.

The meeting then featured the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

As part of the trip, the guests also visited a military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as familiarized themselves with the activities of "102" and "Safe City" services.

---

