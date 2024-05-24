Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of World Cup in Bulgaria

24 May 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnast Nazanin Teymurova has reached the finals of the World Cup of the Challenge Series held in Varna, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

She won the right to participate in the decisive stage of the pole vault program.

The World Cup, which started today, will be end on May 26.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz