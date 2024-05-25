Ambassador Pataradze announces Tbilisi celebrations for Azerbaijan Independence Day

25 May 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, told journalists at the event on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan will be solemnly celebrated in Tbilisi. Friendly, fraternal relations have developed between our countries, we are strategic partners. I wish success to the Azerbaijani people," the diplomat said.

He noted that successful cooperation is developing between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all areas.

The ambassador also reported that the representatives of executive and legislative bodies, business sector are taking part in today's event.

