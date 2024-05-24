Exhibition "Lines of the Invisible" opened at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

24 May 2024 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the Heydar Aliyev Center, within the framework of another project, spectacular examples of sculpture have begun to be exhibited.

On May 23, an individual exhibition of the Italian sculptor Gianfranco Megiato was opened in the Center.

Azernews reports that up to 40 of the author's works are displayed in the exhibition "Lines of the Invisible", which will last until October 26.

Before the opening ceremony, sculptor Gianfranco Megiato told reporters that he felt satisfied that his works were exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The sculptor noted that this place means infinity for him. He said that he was inspired by the building of the Center in some of his works.

"Exhibiting my works in this place was an incentive for me. I also want to note that 19 of the works included in the exposition are presented to the public for the first time," added Canfranco Megiato.

Among the works prepared for the Baku exhibition are "Germination", "Quantum Breath", "Mistral", "Science and Knowledge", "Awakening". ” ("Awakening"), "Creation" and others will create great interest in the viewer.

The exposition is set up in the park area, lobby and exhibition hall of the Center. The 6-meter-high work "Germination" located in front of the center has a special meaning. The work "we are all leaves of one tree, cells of one organism, parts of one being. Until humanity accepts these concepts of unity and brotherhood to eliminate the dual approach, there will be neither peace nor respect for the environment to which we belong," he conveys his idea.

Opening the event, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov pointed out that the Center has presented the works of many sculptors for a long time. He said that the works included in the exhibition will be of great interest to visitors and expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to the creation of the exhibition, especially Mr. Megiato, for his sensitive approach to this work.

People's artist Farhad Khalilov said that the exhibition creates a unique harmony with the Heydar Aliyev Center building. "When the word Italy is heard, many people have wonderful, warm feelings in their hearts. I think that we have native, similar feelings," said the People's Artist.

Gianfranco Megiato opened his eyes to the world in 1963 in Venice, home of the International Art Exhibition - Biennale, which is recognized as the world's famous platform in the field of modern art. He studied sculpture at the State Art Institute right here. Megiato started exhibiting his works at the age of 16. The artist structures his sculptures in such a way that these works embody the turbulent path of a person trying to understand himself and his rich inner world.

In addition to his native Italy, the sculptor's works are sold in the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, China, Denmark, France, India, Switzerland, Spain, Kuwait, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine and others. exhibited in countries. Examples of his sculptures decorate the landmarks of different countries. The works of Gianfranco Megiato are also used in the stage design. The scenery in Bizet's opera "Carmen", staged at the Scolasium archaeological park in Italy, was built from the sculptures created by Gianfranco Megiato. The artist was awarded the ICOMOS/UNESCO prize for his skillful combination of antiquity and modernity in his sculptural installations, which have great performance power and aesthetic value.

