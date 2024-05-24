Minister Babayev: COP29 agenda goes beyond finance

24 May 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the COP29 presentation ceremony in Lachin, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and designated president of COP29, outlined the expansive agenda for the upcoming conference, Azernews reports.

Beyond financial matters, COP29 will address critical issues such as water management, land degradation, green agriculture, food security, health, and youth concerns, reflecting a comprehensive approach to global challenges.

Babayev underscored the centrality of finance as a key focus area for COP29, acknowledging the complexities of negotiations, particularly concerning the expectations of developing countries for financial support.

"It's not so easy, bargaining is difficult, especially when the expectations of developing countries for this finance are very high, it is necessary to find a suitable way. We must do our best to bring them closer, and I think that there are some positive signals from the parties. All countries now understand how important it is to unite their efforts and understand each other. This is important in order to find good results in Baku in 2024," he emphasized.

Additionally, Babayev assured that there is ample time to develop COP initiatives and expressed openness to discussions on various topics.

"That's why we are very open to discussing that with you. At the same time, I'd like to give you some information about our calendar this year. We're planning to go to Antigua, Barbuda to meet with the least developed countries, the islands. I think we have a lot of questions that we're going to discuss with them. We plan to organize several additional events there, as well as to introduce our country to the world, to show how we are ready to fulfill this great program, this great commitment," he stressed.

