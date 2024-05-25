Azerbaijan, Germany discuss bilateral relations and Baku-Yerevan peace process

25 May 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations. They also touched upon the current situation in the region and discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov informed Baerbock in detail about the negotiations that took place on May 10-11 in Almaty with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The sides stressed the importance of the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan and the confidence-building measures taken in the recent period.

---

