New facilities set to open in liberated territories in 2024

25 May 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Some 70 economic entities which will employ more than a thousand people will be launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories this year, head of the Karabakh Territorial Main Tax Office of the State Tax Service, Alakbar Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

He said increasing economic activity in all spheres in the territories where former forced migrants are returning is the main priority.

Mammadov noted that there is currently a process of attracting the natural resources of the liberated territories to economic activity.

"Measures are being taken to restore and put economic entities into operation in the city of Khankandi, Khojavand, Khojali and Aghdara districts. At the moment, 25 economic entities, which employ 252 people, are already functioning in these districts. More than half of them are former forced migrants. Some 45 economic entities will be launched this year," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz