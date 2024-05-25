King of the Netherlands congratulates Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

King of the Netherlands,From Willem-Alexander has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of your National Day I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

Willem-Alexander

King of the Netherlands"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz