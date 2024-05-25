King of the Netherlands congratulates Ilham Aliyev
King of the Netherlands,From Willem-Alexander has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of your National Day I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.
Willem-Alexander
King of the Netherlands"
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz