Enhancing Transport Cooperation: Azerbaijan, Tajikistan explore new opportunities [COMMENTARY]

24 May 2024 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In a significant step towards strengthening regional connectivity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon have discussed potential collaboration in the transport sector. The discussion, held during an expanded meeting between the two leaders, focused on leveraging the evolving transport and logistical infrastructure in both countries to enhance regional connectivity.

Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev underscored the importance of uniting efforts and closely coordinating actions to capitalize on new opportunities within the sector.

"I think it will be useful to join our efforts in this direction and coordinate our steps more closely," he stated, highlighting the mutual benefits of a cooperative approach.

A key topic of discussion was the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, which is gaining traction as a pivotal route in the European and Central Asian regions. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic role in this corridor, given its geographical position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

"The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming increasingly popular in the European and Central Asian regions. Azerbaijan, as a connecting link and a country located at the junction of Europe and Asia, of course, plays an important role in this issue with its transportation infrastructure," he remarked.

The Trans-Caspian transport corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, is a critical component of the broader efforts to establish efficient and reliable trade routes connecting East and West. This corridor traverses Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and onwards to Europe, facilitating the movement of goods and fostering economic ties between the regions.

Azerbaijan's robust transportation infrastructure, which includes modernized railways, ports, and highways, positions it as a key player in the success of this corridor. The country has invested significantly in upgrading its transport facilities to meet international standards, ensuring seamless transit and boosting trade volume.

The discussion between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signals a promising step towards deeper bilateral cooperation in the transport sector. By aligning their strategies and integrating their transport infrastructures, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan can enhance connectivity, reduce transit times, and create new economic opportunities for their nations and the broader region.

The meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan underscores the vital role of transport cooperation in regional development. As the Trans-Caspian transport corridor continues to gain prominence, the collaborative efforts of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will be instrumental in shaping a more connected and economically vibrant future for the region.

Commenting on the discussion of the country's presidents, member of Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Milli Majlis,Vugar Bayramov told Azernews that there is a strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the field of transport and logistics.

"As a result of this cooperation, it facilitates an increase in the volume of cargo transported through Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Of course, one of the countries Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with is Tajikistan. Expanding relations with Tajikistan and utilizing the existing potential in this direction are among the priority issues. One of the topics discussed during the recent visit of the President of Tajikistan was precisely related to transport and logistics."

According to him, the discussion involves both expanding the Middle Corridor and making closer use of the potential of other transport corridors.

"Over the past year, the volume of cargo transported via the Middle Corridor has increased by more than 30 percent, which practically means an increase in the significance of the Middle Corridor. On the other hand, Central Asian countries intend to export more products to Europe via the Trans-Caspian route, including through Azerbaijan. This is particularly significant considering that currently, not only traditional products but also green energy exports from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan are being discussed. Of course, this practically creates new opportunities for expanding relations between Central Asia and Azerbaijan in this field as well."

"In this regard, the opportunities are quite extensive, and this will further strengthen overall cooperation between the parties, ultimately enabling more cargo to be delivered to Europe via Central Asia. Azerbaijan, as a transit country, is keenly interested in expanding this cooperation," MP concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz