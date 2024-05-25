Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your country's national holiday - Independence Day.

Azerbaijan has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic development, enjoys well-deserved prestige on the world stage, and is actively involved in addressing important issues on the international agenda.

We attach great importance to our allied relations with Baku. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to systematically enhance productive bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as coordinate efforts in regional affairs. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly peoples and is on track to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all Azerbaijani citizens.

Respectfully,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz