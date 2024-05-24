History being rewritten in S Caucasus: 4 villages under Azerbaijan's control

24 May 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The delimitation processes are ongoing after Armenia agreed to return 4 occupied villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan. We are talking about Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Khairimli, and Gizilhacli residential areas, which were occupied in 1991-1992, during the first Garabagh War.

Today, it was taken under full control by the Azerbaijani border guards. Thus, after the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and local anti-terrorist measures implemented in 2023, Azerbaijan secured another victory in the direction of liberating the occupied lands without any concessions.

Undoubtedly, history is being rewritten in the South Caucasus region. Azerbaijan has ensured its sovereign right to ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to protect the rights of internally displaced persons and refugees. Official Baku is currently focusing on the implementation of future infrastructure and green energy projects.

Note that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict had gone down in the history of the 20th century as one of the most tragic conflicts, as its implications seriously affected the fates of millions of Azerbaijanis. The conflict, which began with Armenia’s overt territorial claims to Azerbaijan’s historical lands, provocations on ethnic grounds and acts of terror in the late 1980s, resulted in military aggression against Azerbaijan.

As a result of Armenian aggression, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed during the military operations, and more than 50,000 were disabled.

As a result of the first Garabagh war, the whereabouts of 3,890 Azerbaijanis, including 71 children, 267 women and 326 elderly people, as well as 872 people who were taken hostage or prisoner (according to data as of 1 December 2020), are unknown.

A total of 900 settlements, 150,000 houses, 7,000 public buildings, 693 schools, 855 kindergartens, 695 medical institutions, 927 libraries, 44 temples, nine mosques, 473 historical sites, palaces and museums, 40,000 museum exhibits, 6,000 industrial and agricultural enterprises, 160 bridges and other infrastructure facilities were razed to the ground in Garabagh in 1988-1993.

Azerbaijan is currently implementing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions at its own expense. As part of the Great Return program, thousands of former IDPs have already returned to their native lands. By 2026, some 140,000 former IDPs are expected to return to their homeland.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, to ensure the liberation of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili in the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan from occupation, a Protocol was signed on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 19.

As a result of the delimitation work, a 12.7 km long border line was determined, and thus, the territories of four villages of the Gazakh district (6.5 km2 in total) were returned to Azerbaijan.

This can be considered one of the main elements that accelerate the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Because since the return of the 4 villages to Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, by the Armenian leadership, an unusual panic has occurred in the country. The primary reason for this is the agitation and counter-propaganda that the local church and opposition groups are trying to create among the people in the country.

We regret to note that although the leading forces in Armenia are trying to take certain steps towards the normalistion of relations with Azerbaijan, the opposition groups that prevent this play into the hands of the West and other anti-Azerbaijani forces with deep interests in the South Caucasus.

Recall that following the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Alma-Ata on May 10, it was confirmed that the signing of the peace treaty between the two countries is in the near future.

The Armenian leadership even admits that the agreement reached between the two countries was the first in history. The signing of the peace treaty in the region will contribute a lot to Armenia as well as Azerbaijan and will maintain long-term security in the South Caucasus.

