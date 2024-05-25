President Ilham Aliyev issues order to pardon group of convicts

25 May 2024 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order pardoning a group of convicts, Azernews reports.

The order states that the decision to pardon the convicts was made after considering appeals from several convicts, their family members, the Commissioner for Human Rights to the President of Azerbaijan, as well as factors such as the convicts’ personalities, health conditions, family situations, the nature and degree of public danger of their crimes, the duration of their sentences, and their behavior during incarceration. A total of 154 people were pardoned based on principles of humanism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz