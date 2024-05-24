Azerbaijan invites US companies to participate in energy auctions

24 May 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, met with Jill Duson, a member of the US Senate of Maine, and other members of the House of Representatives, Azernews reports.

According to the information, director Javid Abdullayev spoke about measures taken in Azerbaijan toward renewable energy and global climate goals and said that the green energy powers to be created in cooperation with foreign companies will contribute to global energy transition and climate goals.

According to him, there is great interest in the auction held for the design, financing, construction, and operation of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Station. Also, US companies were invited to participate in this auction.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of the use of renewable energy sources.

---

