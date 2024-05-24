Azerbaijani chefs participate in halal cuisine tournament [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani young chefs have participated in the Halal CuisineTournament organized as part of the KazanForum 2024, Azernews reports.

Young chefs from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tunisia, Senegal, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco also took part in the tournament.

The international jury was headed by the President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association, Honored Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov. The national culinary specialist Rashad Samadov was recognized as the best in the category "Confectionery Design".

Azerbaijani pavilion was also set up within the event, where the forum guests tried samples of the Azerbaijani cuisine.

Within the grant project "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan", National Culinary Association presented samples of national cuisine, conducted educational seminars and master classes under the guidance of confectionery master Chingizkhan Almazov with the support of the State Support Agency to NGOs.

Note that the Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum serves as a platform for the development of cooperation in the field of trade relations, foreign direct investments, discussion of issues of the Islamic financial system.

KazanForum focuses on the growth of trade turnover, implementation of projects, development of partner banking, technological alliances in Russia and the countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as attracting investments.

In 2023, a record number of events were held within the framework of the forum and 16,000 people from 80 countries participated in the event.

The KazanForum 2024 discussed prospects of international cooperation, Islamic finance and investment, halal industry, science and technology, doing business together, infrastructural development, etc.

The International Exhibition of Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Russia Halal Expo, International Trade Fair Kazan Halal Market and the festival of decent fashion Modest Fashion Day were organized within the framework of the forum.

