President of the Czech Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

Allow me to sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Czech Republic values the level of mutual relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am convinced that cooperation between our two countries will continue to develop successfully.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and every success.

Sincerely,

Petr Pavel

President of the Czech Republic"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz