Baku airport offers about 80 destinations to passengers in summer season [PHOTO]

24 May 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Heydar Aliyev International Airport strives to provide accessibility for passengers by offering various destinations and airlines for travel. With the start of the holiday season, about 30 countries and about 80 destinations (from tourist resorts to business capitals) will be even more accessible to passengers, Azernews reports.

During the summer months, Turkish cities remain one of the most popular destinations. From June, the frequency of flights to Antalya, Izmir, Trabzon, and Dalaman will be increased. Flights on these routes will be operated by AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, and Ajet.

Gulf resort enthusiasts are offered more than 80 scheduled weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait. The flights will be operated by the national carrier, "Wizz Air Abu Dhabi", "Air Arabia", "FlyDubai", "Gulf Air", "Kuwait Airlines" and "Jazeera Airlines". It will also be possible to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh 3 times a week from Baku airport through AZAL and Air Cairo Airlines.

The cities of Frankfurt, Tivat, Astana, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Tyumen, Surgut, and Sochi are among the destinations where flight frequencies will increase.

In addition, regular flights from Baku to new destinations - Batumi, Bishkek, Bucharest, Sofia, Bodrum, Dalaman, and Muscat will be launched in June, providing passengers with more travel opportunities.

Detailed information about flight schedules can be obtained from the official website of the respective airlines.

