United States introduces policy of visa restrictions for Georgia

24 May 2024 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is introducing a new policy of visa restrictions in relation to Georgia in connection with the law on foreign agents, Azernews reports.

It is clarified that the policy of visa restrictions will be applied to persons "responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia or participating in it, as well as to their family members."

"These include those responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation," Blinken said.

In addition, the United States Administration has begun a large-scale review of U.S.-Georgian cooperation in connection with the law on foreign agents adopted in Georgia.

"Today I am also launching a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia," Blinken stressed.

