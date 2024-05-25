King Charles III congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

The King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, His Majesty Charles III, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

As you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrate the special occasion of your Independence Day, my wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I value the bond between our nations, and hope that our countries can continue to work closely together on important global issues, whether they be peace and prosperity, or environment and climate change, which will benefit our future generations for years to come.

My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send you and all Azerbaijanis our warmest good wishes for the coming year.

His Majesty Charles III

King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland"

---

