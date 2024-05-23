Turkiye's Yashar University designs six components for TURKSAT 6A satellite

23 May 2024 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Six components of TURKSAT 6A designed at Yashar University, Azernews reports.

The radio frequency designs of some antennas and microwave equipment that will enable communication with Turkey's first indigenous communication satellite, TURKSAT 6A, were realised at Yashar University.

The TURKSAT 6A project, aimed at further advancing the country's capabilities in the space domain, was carried out in collaboration with TUSASH, ASELSAN, TUBİTAK UZAY, and CTech. Speaking about TURKSAT 6A in recent days, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the satellite's work had been completed, and the satellite, which would depart for the United States in early June, would be launched into space between July 8 and 14.

While 90% of the satellite, made entirely with domestic production, is under the responsibility of CTech, the radio frequency designs of some antennas and microwave equipment in the Telemetry Telecommand and Ranging (TTM) Subsystem were done by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Sechmen and his team from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Yashar University.

Based on the radio frequency design, the mechanical design, production, and all tests of the equipment were carried out by CTech. The equipment, integrated into the satellite along with other equipment in the subsystem, successfully passed system-level tests and is ready to be launched into space in July.

"Facilitating Communication with Ground Stations"

Prof. Dr. Sechmen, discussing the work carried out in the laboratories of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Yaşar University within the scope of the "Development and Production of the TURKSAT 6A Indigenous Communication Satellite" project, said, "The TTM Subsystem on the satellite, especially, performs some critical functions, including enabling communication between the satellite and the ground station until the satellite reaches the geostationary position about 36,000 kilometres away from the Earth and throughout the satellite's lifespan of over 15 years. The TTM Subsystem is responsible for ensuring communication between the satellite and the ground station, transmitting all commands sent to the satellite, and receiving all data from the satellite. Since all communication with the satellite is via the TTM Subsystem, the performance of this subsystem is crucial for the control, management, and observation of the satellite."

Yashar University Rector Prof. Dr. Levent Kandiller also commented on the project:

"With this project, where Prof. Dr. Mustafa Sechmen contributed with his previous expertise in radio frequency designs, we have had three projects related to space at our university. A special antenna was produced according to the frequency design of the antenna and communication radio. System tests were also successfully completed, and we are awaiting its launch into space. The designed parts are significant because during the launch of the satellite, communication will solely rely on this antenna, and all communication processes from the launch of the satellite to its orbit insertion will be conducted through this antenna. Therefore, we attach great importance to this study and congratulate him."

