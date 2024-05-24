Azerbaijani border guards take control of 4 liberated villages of Gazakh

24 May 2024 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijani border guards have taken control of 4 liberated villages in Gazakh, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, to ensure the liberation of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili in the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan from occupation, a Protocol was signed on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 19, 2024.

Based on the geodetic measurements on the coordinates of the border line for the implementation of the mentioned Protocol, a Technical Protocol reflecting the results of joint fieldwork has been prepared.

On May 15, 2024, the 9th meeting of the Commissions on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held, the aforementioned Technical Protocol was agreed upon, and the respective Protocol was signed by the Commissions. As a result of the delimitation works, a border line of 12.7 km in length has been determined, ensuring the return of the territories of the 4 villages of the Qazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili (6.5 km2) to Azerbaijan. Today, the territories of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili in the Qazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been taken under control by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz