Azerbaijani, German military representatives hold expert meeting

25 May 2024 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Under the Bilateral Cooperation Plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, expert meeting was held between the military specialists from both countries, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting held at the Joint Forces Operations Command of Germany, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the participation of Azerbaijan and Germany in UN missions, international peacekeeping operations, gained experience and discussed other issues of mutual interest.

---

