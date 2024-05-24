US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations to visit S Caucasus

24 May 2024 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono is traveling to the South Caucasus region over the next few weeks to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, Azernews reports, citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Mr. Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus," said the embassy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz