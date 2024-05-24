Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action to be held in Baku

24 May 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action will be held in Baku.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan released information about this.

The summit will take place on November 12-13 this year.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be started with the Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan emerges as a beacon of environmental stewardship, spearheading initiatives to harness renewable energy sources and transition towards a cleaner, greener future. With ambitious targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050 compared to 1990 levels, Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 signifies a pivotal milestone in its trajectory towards a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive green economy.

In essence, COP29 not only symbolises Azerbaijan's commitment to global climate action but also embodies a testament to the nation's unwavering dedication to shaping a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable world for generations to come.

