Delegation of Georgian Military Police Department pays visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

According to the plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024, the delegation led by the Chief of the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, Colonel Shalva Shengelia, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the delegation visited the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev erected in the area and his memory was honored.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting held at the Military Police Department, the Chief of the Military Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Elgun Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction regarding the current state of bilateral military cooperation, emphasizing that friendly and fraternal relations are based on mutual trust and support. The significance of such meetings in terms of exchanging experience was highlighted.

Then the guests were given a briefing on the activities of the Military Police Department.

The Georgian delegation expressed gratitude for the sincere hospitality.

