Uzbekistan shares trade turnover volume with Tajikistan for past five years

16 June 2024 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Tajikistan amounted to $756.8 million in 2023, Azernews reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 11.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($676.7 million in 2022).

Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan totaled $605.6 million in 2021 and $493.1 million in 2020. This indicator amounted to $480.5 million in 2019.

In total, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Tajikistan reached $3 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

The total volume of exports from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan amounted to $2.3 billion, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $650.8 million from January 2019 through December 2023.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Tajikistan amounted to $198.1 million from January through April 2024.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 3.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($205.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Tajikistan totaled $145.8 million from January through April 2024, while imports from Tajikistan reached $52.3 million from January through April 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz