The weeks-long protests under the leadership of cleric Bagrat Galstanyanen have already gathered many supporters. For example, the meeting held today in Yerevan under the name of Ararat Union Forum, attended by political figures, representatives of the clergy, experts, heads of regional branches of the Union of Armenians of Russia from Kamchatka, Novosibirsk, Buryatia to Krasnodar, Stavropol, Udmurtia, Samara and dozens of other regions of Russia. Ara Abrahamyan, head of the Union of Armenians of Russia, was among them.

Ara Abrahamyan has been in this position since 2000, and he is one of the persons closely involved in solving the problems of some persons being popular in the criminal world. He also closely supports the Armenian community in Russia to stand up against the current government. Today's meeting in Yerevan was like Nikol Pashinyan's trial. Only Pashinyan was missing from the dock.

The opinions expressed at the meeting were completely aimed at Nikol Pashinyan. Thus, acting as a leading person, Abrahamyan brought the processes to the attention of the participants one by one, starting from the years when Pashinyan came to power. He accused the Prime Minister of turning his back on those who voted for Pashinyan in 2018 and 2021 and not fulfilling his promises. Ara Abrahamyan seemed to imitate the previous mistakes of some separatist elements, who are receiving education in Baku prison today. He often tried to make himself a hero by using the term "artsakh".

"We lost not only Artsakh" but also back of Armenia, says Abrahamyan, looking bitterly at former Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan who was also attending the event. Seyran, the Azerbaijani-born Armenian general, is the one who once separated the once-occupied Garabagh from Azerbaijan with a long barrier.

Armenia did not imagine that Garabagh would one day return to Azerbaijan. They were so attached to the concept of Miatsum that they hypothetically imagined everything as their own. This stupid speech of Ara Abrahamyan reflects the point of view of the ignorant, radical Armenian society. They can't find a word to say in front of Azerbaijan and use only one chance to accuse - that is the current government.

Pashinyan may not have fully understood the current realities until he came to power. He used to make ambitious speeches once braggingly saying that "artsakh is Armenia". 2020 was not only a year of hard lessons for Armenia, but also a turning point that determined the future of Armenia.

Today, the opposition understands these realities very clearly, and they know very well that seizing power will not help them take back Garabagh. On the contrary, Ruben Vardanyan, who used to rely on his Russian citizenship, gave speeches in Garabagh feeling very self-satisfied. But where is he today?

Ara Abrahamyan, hiding behind a Russian passport, freely accuses the country's prime minister and incites the people to adhere to the concept of Miatsum that was destroyed by Azerbaijan a long time ago. The exhausted Armenian society simply does not know what to do. But there is one thing they know - the peace treaty they will have to sign soon!

