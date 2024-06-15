Media tour to Military Trophy Park is organized

15 June 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

On 15 June - National Salvation Day, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry organized a media tour to the Military Trophy Park, Azernews reports.

Media representatives got acquainted with the Armenian armed forces’ 2K11 Krug anti-aircraft missile system found in the Khojaly region.

Military experts thoroughly spoke about the purpose and tactical-technical characteristics of the mentioned air defense system, as well as about the objectives of its usage by the Armenian armed forces prior to the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that the 1S32 missile guidance radar and two 2P24 launchers, which are the parts of the operable 2K11 Krug anti-aircraft missile system, were seized from the territory, delivered to Baku city and placed in the Military Trophy Park.

---

