Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha today

Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest holidays in the Islamic world, begins on the 10th day of Zilhijjah in the Hijri calendar and usually lasts for three days, Azernews reports.

This year, it falls on June 16 according to the Gregorian calendar. Traditionally, a sheep, ram, goat, calf, or camel is slaughtered in ceremonies, with the animals required to be healthy and slaughtered according to Islamic rules.

Eid prayers were performed in mosques across our country today. In Azerbaijan, sacrifices can be made today and tomorrow. These sacrifices will be conducted under the supervision of clerics from the Caucasus Muslim Administration at 147 designated locations allocated by the Food Safety Agency in Baku, its surroundings, and other regions of the country.

The Holy Sacrifice embodies values such as generosity, halal, and compassion. It is a manifestation of love, empathy, and mercy among Muslims. On this holy day, Muslims sacrifice animals to show their devotion to God. This holiday fosters unity, mutual respect, and strengthens family values. According to Islamic tradition, the sacrifice should be divided into three parts: one for the family, one for close relatives, and one for the poor.

Since Azerbaijan regained its independence, Eid al-Adha has been celebrated at the state level. Various charitable events are held, with sacrificial meat and food products distributed to low-income families, citizens in need of social protection, and families of martyrs.

For the fourth consecutive year, our people are celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice in an atmosphere of Victory, as a nation that triumphed in the Patriotic War. This holiday is also celebrated in territories freed from occupation. For the first time in our history, our country, which has fully secured its territorial integrity and sovereignty, is experiencing the spirit of the Great Return. Those returning to their ancestral lands will offer sacrifices to mark this holy holiday, symbolizing solidarity, help, and spiritual purification. Today, mosques are being restored in Karabakh, and the call to prayer is heard from the minarets, instilling great pride in all citizens of our country.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "On Eid al-Adha, which embodies the spiritual solidarity of the world's Muslims, believers have the opportunity to demonstrate their readiness for all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of God and religion, experiencing the joy of being close to the Almighty. The religion of Islam, which has made unparalleled contributions to human culture and the treasury of scientific and philosophical ideas, plays a crucial role in the formation of the worldview and national-cultural development of the people of Azerbaijan. The role of progressive Islamic values ​​in fostering an exemplary coexistence environment based on mutual respect and trust and preserving ethnic-cultural diversity in our country, where members of different nations and religions live as a friendly family, is undeniable. Religious holidays, including Sacrifice ceremonies, become a celebration of national-spiritual unity, kindness, and compassion in our society. On these blessed holidays, extensive charity and social assistance events are carried out throughout our country, and the immortal memory of our martyrs is honored."

Happy Eid al-Adha!

