Members of COP29 organizing committee visit the DOST Center for inclusive development and creativity

16 June 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, appointed President of COP29, and member of the COP29 Organizing Committee and COP29 high-level climate champion, MP Nigar Arpadarai, visited the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.

Sadiq Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency subordinate to the Ministry, also participated in the meeting at the Center.

Nigar Mammadova, Director of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity and member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, informed the guests about the Center's activities and ongoing projects.

It was noted that the main goal of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center, established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is to ensure the integration of vulnerable people into society, reveal their creative potential, and support their development. To this end, various projects are implemented at the Center. Additionally, efforts are made to ensure that the beneficiaries are aware of significant events held in our country. As part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," projects involving vulnerable groups were discussed in preparation for COP29.

An exhibition of handicrafts made by the Center's beneficiaries was presented. The organizing committee members showed interest in the various types of art created by the beneficiaries and trainers using non-recyclable, eco-friendly, and bio materials.

The members of the COP29 organizing committee explored the creative process in the training studios and watched the trainers and beneficiaries perform on stage.

The guests were informed about the steps taken to promote the Center internationally, the display of members' handicrafts at international exhibitions, and the activities of the Center's "DOST EVI" branch. The committee members noted that Azerbaijan's experience in inclusive development might be of interest to other countries.

The meeting discussed promoting Azerbaijan's achievements in supporting inclusive development, introducing the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity internationally, and exploring opportunities for cooperation.

---

