Azerbaijani Premier and Speaker of Milli Majlis visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

15 June 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited the Alley of Honors on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Speaker Sahiba Gafarova paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz