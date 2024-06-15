Azerbaijani oil prices rise

15 June 2024 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijani oil has increased on the world market, Azernews reports.

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.39, to $84.33 per barrel.

August futures for Brent crude were traded at $82.62 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $60 per barrel.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

---

