Azerbaijani oil prices rise
The price of Azerbaijani oil has increased on the world market, Azernews reports.
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.39, to $84.33 per barrel.
August futures for Brent crude were traded at $82.62 per barrel.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $60 per barrel.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
