Shusha residents celebrate Eid al-Adha in their homeland for first time in 32 years

For the first time in 32 years, residents of Shusha celebrated Eid al-Adha in their homeland, Azernews reports.

The Food Security Agency, in collaboration with the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and the Office of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, organized a distribution of sacrificial animal meat in the courtyard of a new residential complex. The event was attended by Aydin Kerimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, along with heads of various local bodies. The slaughter and sale of sacrificial animals were conducted under veterinary supervision in a modern mobile slaughter tent.

Additionally, a mobile laboratory from the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety was operational in the area.

The Food Security Agency, in partnership with relevant institutions, also organized the slaughter and sale of sacrificial animals for Eid al-Adha in the village of Agali in the Zangilan region and the village of Talish in the Agdara region, both recently liberated from occupation. For the first time, similar events were held in the Shusha, Fizuli, and Lachin regions.

This year, the sale and slaughter of sacrificial animals were organized at 147 locations throughout the country.

