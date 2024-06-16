Genius Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli's work on international portals

16 June 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Algeria's popular "Alharir.info", "Arab Poetry Divan", Morocco's "Khaber al-Yaum", Iraq's "Fikr Noor", Georgia's "Qafqaz Türk", Turkey's "Detay Haberler", and "Haber 232" literature and news portals, as well as the social networks of the State Translation Center, have started broadcasting hymns, ghazals, and verses written by the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli in Azerbaijani and Arabic. This is part of the State Translation Center's project "Azerbaijani Literature in the International Virtual World."

Azernews reports citing the Translation Center that the works, accompanied by information about the poet's creativity, were presented in their original version on Arabic and Turkish portals. The Georgian translations were done by Zezva Medulashvili, a well-known Georgian translator.

It should be noted that these portals, which have a wide readership, regularly feature works by world-famous poets and writers such as Federico Garcia Lorca, Herman Hesse, Alberto Rios, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Ernesto Sabato.

