Iran and Sweden agree on prisoner swap with Oman's mediation

15 June 2024 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and Sweden have reached an agreement to exchange detained citizens, with Oman playing a crucial role as a mediator, Azernews reports.

The Omani Foreign Ministry announced the breakthrough, highlighting the successful efforts of Oman in facilitating the resolution of this sensitive issue.

The prisoner swap is scheduled to take place today in Muscat, the capital city of Oman. The Omani Information Agency released a statement, revealing that the agreement was reached following the directives of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to respond positively to the requests made by the governments of Iran and Sweden.

