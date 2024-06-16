Japan's defense minister plans to visit Britain in July

16 June 2024 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara plans to visit Great Britain in July 2024, Azernews reports that "Kyodo" agency reported on this.

It was noted that discussions about the trip are currently underway. According to the publication, the visit should take place after the elections in Great Britain.

It is likely that the Conservative Party will lose power in the country after the elections. As a result, the Japanese government expects to establish direct relations with the new British Cabinet, especially at the level of the heads of the defense ministries, as soon as possible.

On May 22, Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak announced that parliamentary elections will be held in the country on July 4. Polls currently show Labor as the favourite. Labor currently has an average lead of 25 percentage points over the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.