16 June 2024 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has become a world chovgan (horse polo) champion after defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Baku.

Uzbekistan ranked third following a 3-1 win over Nigeria.

The championship brought together teams from Germany, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malta, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

