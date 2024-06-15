Ganja Philharmonic hosts concert dedicated to National Salvation Day [PHOTOS]

15 June 2024 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja city has hosted spectacular concert dedicated to the National Salvation Day, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Ganja Executive Power and the Ganja-Dashkensan Regional Department of Culture. The anthem of Azerbaijan was first played and the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Khamsa dance ensemble under the direction of Sanan Javadov, the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, Honored Actress Kamala Taghiyeva, Philharmonic soloists Vasif Bayramov, Ilham Gasimov and Rovshan Mammadov delighted the audience with their performances in the summer hall of the Ganja Philharmonic.

On June 15, Azerbaijan celebrates National Salvation Day. On June 15, 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and this date went down in history as the day when Azerbaijan was saved from a deep crisis.

This day became a turning point in the history of Azerbaijan’s independence and was declared by the Milli Majlis as the Day of National Salvation. The date June 15 symbolizes the saving mission of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the unity of the Azerbaijani people around him. The Azerbaijani people will always highly honor the bright memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and continue to pass on his political legacy to future generations.

