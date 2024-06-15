Turkish military neutralizes terrorists in Iraq and Syria

15 June 2024 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the north of Iraq and Syria, 17 terrorists were neutralized, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the Turkish military neutralzed 8 PKK/YPG terrorists in Hakurk and Operation Claw-Lock regions in northern Iraq, and 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring regions in the north of Syria.

---

