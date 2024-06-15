Chinese military delegation continues visit to Azerbaijan

15 June 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation from the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army continues its visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Within the visit, a meeting with the Chinese military delegation was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries and a number of other issues of common interest.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the upcoming work on planning joint activities in the field of military education.



