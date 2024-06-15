National Leader Heydar Aliyev's services in Turkic world remembered with great appreciation, says Deputy Chair of YAP

15 June 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

"National Leader Heydar Aliyev's services in the Turkic world are remembered today with a sense of much gratitude and high appreciation," Azernews reports, citing Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - Head of the Central Apparatus as he addressed the international conference themed "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" held in Shusha.

The deputy chairman said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev pursued a principled policy towards strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which he characterized as "One nation, two states", and as a result, the friendly and partnership relations between the two brotherly countries have become exemplary in the world.

"The development of relations with Turkic countries based on shared moral values and common strategic interests occupies a special place in the multifaceted policy of President Ilham Aliyev, National Leader Heydar's political successor, who has defined the development of ties with Turkic countries as one of the key directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," Tahir Budagov noted.

"President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the deepening of cooperation in the Turkic world, particularly to the strengthening of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," he added.

