Armenian investigators launch probe into suspicious death of contract soldier

16 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on suspicion of murder following the death of contract serviceman Armen Gasparyan, Azernews reports.

The soldier's body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head at a military position, sparking concerns of foul play.

According to the committee, a series of investigative measures have been undertaken, and several forensic examinations have been ordered to shed light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Gasparyan's death.

