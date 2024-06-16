Armenian investigators launch probe into suspicious death of contract soldier
The Armenian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on suspicion of murder following the death of contract serviceman Armen Gasparyan, Azernews reports.
The soldier's body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head at a military position, sparking concerns of foul play.
According to the committee, a series of investigative measures have been undertaken, and several forensic examinations have been ordered to shed light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Gasparyan's death.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz