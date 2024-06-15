US allocates $1.5B to Ukraine for energy sector

15 June 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US is allocating $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine. The funds will be directed towards the energy sector and humanitarian needs, according to the White House, Azernews reports.

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the aid package at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The $1.5 billion includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirection of previously announced $324 million for emergency repairs to energy infrastructure and other needs in Ukraine.

Additionally, the Vice President announced over $379 million in humanitarian assistance from the state and USAID to address the urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and communities affected by Russia's brutal war against the Ukrainian people.

Harris also stated that, in cooperation with Congress, the State Department plans to provide an additional $300 million to support Ukraine's civil security by purchasing rescue equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement agencies.

The US is a leader in providing military assistance to Ukraine. Washington has supplied Ukrainian forces with tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, long-range missiles, ammunition, and other weaponry.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a new aid package that includes missiles, HIMARS ammunition, howitzers, armored personnel carriers, artillery shells, and more.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz