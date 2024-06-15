Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball team ready for action in FIBA Women’s Series Clermont-Ferrand Stop 2024

15 June 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 national basketball team will demonstrate its prowess in the next leg of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series scheduled to take place in Clermont-Ferrand, France on June 14-15, Azernews reports.

The tournament will bring together twelve teams to compete in four Pools. Azerbaijan are pitted against Philippines, and the Netherlands in Pool D.

The Azerbaijani squad is comprised of Tatyana Deniskina, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Marcedes Walker.

The first Stop of the 2024 season was held in Springfield, USA, on April 23-24, marking the first-ever Women’s Series in the United States since the launch of the competition in 2019. There are 20 events already confirmed for the 2024 campaign, with more than 1.4M USD in prize money to be earned.

