Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski held its 52nd graduation ceremony [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 June 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

On June 14, the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski held a solemn ceremony dedicated to the 2024 graduation of the lyceum’s cadets, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, the lyceum’s leadership, professors, teachers, cadets, former years' graduates, parents, representatives of the public and the media.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored.

The military personnel performed the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, which was accompanied by a Military Orchestra, and then the Battle Flag of the lyceum was solemnly brought to the parade ground.

The Rector of the National Defense University, Colonel Gunduz Abdulov, on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense congratulated the graduates on the occasion of the significant day and wished them success in their further military service.

At the event, the Battle Flag of the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski was handed over to the cadets of the next graduation.

At the end of the event, the cadets performed the Lyceum’s march accompanied by a Military Orchestra and solemnly marched in front of the podium.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz