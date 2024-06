Azerbaijani judokas win 5 medals at European Cup

16 June 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes achieved impressive results at the European Judo Cup tournament held in Podčetrtek, Slovenia, securing 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, on the first day of the tournament, 9 of our judokas competed for medals in three different weight classes.

Rovshan Aliyev (60 kg) and Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg) each won bronze medals. Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg) earned a silver medal, while Nazir Talibov (66 kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg) both claimed gold medals.

