Erdogan: Spain ready to assist Türkiye in Eurofighter negotiations with Germany

Spain has expressed its willingness to assist Türkiye in negotiations with Germany regarding the acquisition of Eurofighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Azernews reports.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan revealed that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to facilitate a meeting on the Eurofighter issue, which is currently of great importance to Türkiye. The Turkish president also noted that Germany's position on the matter has softened recently.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye's primary approach is to fulfill its defense needs through its NATO allies. "Our relevant ministers are conducting the necessary negotiations with their counterparts and will continue to do so," he added.

However, if the talks with Germany yield a negative result, Türkiye will resort to alternative options available to them. Erdogan drew parallels to Türkiye's past experience with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), stating, "At one point, we couldn't obtain UAVs from our allies. Then, we started producing our own drones of the highest quality, and now many countries are knocking on Türkiye door to purchase them."

The Turkish president also highlighted the progress of their indigenous fighter jet, KAAN, which has recently taken wing. With the commencement of its serial production, Erdogan assured that Türkiye would not face any problems in this regard.

