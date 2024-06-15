Azernews.Az

Sunday June 16 2024

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We will be together forever as "One nation, two states"

15 June 2024 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish Foreign Ministry: We will be together forever as "One nation, two states"

"We will be together forever as "One nation, two states," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on its official "X" account, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day.

The ministry noted: "Happy National Salvation Day of dear Azerbaijan and the third anniversary of the Shusha Declaration, which raised the Azerbaijani-Turkish eternal brotherhood to the level of alliance!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more