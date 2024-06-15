Turkish Foreign Ministry: We will be together forever as "One nation, two states"

15 June 2024 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

"We will be together forever as "One nation, two states," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on its official "X" account, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day.

The ministry noted: "Happy National Salvation Day of dear Azerbaijan and the third anniversary of the Shusha Declaration, which raised the Azerbaijani-Turkish eternal brotherhood to the level of alliance!"

Can Azerbaycan’ın Millî Kurtuluş Günü ve ebedi kardeşliğimizi müttefiklik düzeyine yükselten Şuşa Beyannamesi’nin üçüncü yıl dönümü kutlu olsun!🇹🇷🇦🇿



Bir millet iki devlet olarak ilelebet beraber olacağız! pic.twitter.com/DZThRpwZMh — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) June 15, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz